Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC.

 
 
Estate of mom decapitated by son sues his psychiatrist

March 7, 2019 9:54 am
 
DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — The estate of a North Carolina woman decapitated by her teenage son is suing the doctor who released him from mental health care.

The News & Observer reports the lawsuit filed last week says UNC WakeBrook psychiatrist and medical director Brian Robbins was negligent and acted in reckless disregard in discharging Oliver Funez Machada, six days before deputies found him holding a knife and Yesenia Funez’s head.

Last fall, Machada was found not guilty by reason of insanity and committed to state psychiatric care.

The lawsuit says a doctor had recorded Machada as “clearly psychotic.” Machada declined to take medication, but the lawsuit says Robbins discharged him in February 2017 with some pills and without speaking to his parents about the risk.

UNC Health Care wouldn’t comment on pending litigation.

Information from: The News & Observer, http://www.newsobserver.com

