European court rejects activists’ UK royal wedding complaint

March 28, 2019 6:17 am
 
PARIS (AP) — Europe’s human rights court has rejected a case brought by activists who said British authorities infringed on their rights by banning demonstrations around the 2011 wedding of Prince William and Kate Middleton.

The eight activists were detained for several hours on the wedding day for security reasons, then released without charge.

After British courts dismissed their appeals, the activists turned to the European Court of Human Rights in the French city of Strasbourg, arguing that their detention was disproportionate and unjustified.

The European court announced Thursday that it refused to take up the activists’ case, and that British courts “had struck a fair balance between the applicants’ right to liberty and preventing them from disturbing the public order.”

Large numbers of foreign dignitaries and onlookers came to London for the wedding of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

