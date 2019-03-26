Listen Live Sports

Family of late DJ Avicii to launch foundation in his memory

March 26, 2019 11:21 am
 
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The family of the Grammy-nominated Swedish electronic dance DJ Avicii (ah-VEE’-chee) is launching a foundation in his memory.

The international pop star, whose name was Tim Bergling, died in Muscat, Oman, on April 20, 2018. He was 28 years old. Police said there was no evidence of foul play.

His family announced Tuesday that the Tim Bergling Foundation will initially focus on supporting people and organizations in the field of mental illness and suicide prevention. It also will be active in climate change, nature conservation and endangered species.

The foundation’s objectives may be pursued in Sweden and abroad.

The international pop star performed his electronic dance songs at music festivals around the world and landed on U.S. radio with his country-dance mashup “Wake Me Up.”

He retired from touring in 2016.

