Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Fox 2000, arm behind ‘Hidden Figures,’ to close under Disney

March 21, 2019 7:56 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Fox 2000, the specialty unit behind such diverse literary adaptations as “Hidden Figures,” ”Love, Simon” and “Life of Pi,” is closing shop under the Walt Disney Co.

A person familiar with the decision who was not authorized to speak publicly said Thursday that Disney will complete the films currently in production, but that no more will be made under the label. One under way is “The Woman in the Window” with Amy Adams and Gary Oldman.

Fox 2000 films like “The Fault In Our Stars,” ”The Devil Wears Prada” and “Marley & Me” will continue to live in Disney’s library.

Thursday came with many layoffs for Fox executives in the wake the Disney acquisition, but it remains unclear what’s in store for Fox 2000 president Elizabeth Gabler or her team.

        Insight by HID Global: Learn how agencies approaching identity authentication in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Entertainment News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|1 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
4|2 Department of Veterans Affairs Digital...
4|2 USPTO IT Vendor Day
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marine receives new pin during promotion ceremony

Today in History

1917: President Wilson asks for declaration of war

Get our daily newsletter.