Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

‘Fuller House’ actress gets co-star’s support

March 24, 2019 5:44 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Actress Candace Cameron Bure says “family sticks together no matter what,” in what seems a sign of support for “Fuller House” co-star Lori Loughlin, who has been charged in an alleged college admissions scandal.

Bure delivered that message in her acceptance speech Saturday night at the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Award for Favorite Funny TV Show. She later shared those thoughts on Instagram.

“They stick together through the hard times,” she said. “They support each other. They encourage one another. They pray for each other, and they stand by their side no matter how tough it gets. And a loving family that sticks together also celebrates the really good times together.”

Loughlin and her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, are among dozens who been charged in the alleged admissions scam in which wealthy parents are accused of bribing coaches and other insiders to get their children into elite schools.

        Insight by HID Global: Learn how agencies approaching identity authentication in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Prosecutors allege the couple paid $500,000 to have their daughters labeled as crew-team recruits at the University of Southern California, even though neither is a rower.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|1 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
4|3 International Privacy + Security Forum
4|3 Military IoT & Sensors Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers help improve training camp in Hawaii

Today in History

1841: President Harrison dies after one month in office

Get our daily newsletter.