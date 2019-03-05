Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Gold Star father who criticized Trump to discuss book

March 5, 2019 4:28 am
 
< a min read
Share       

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The Muslim-American Gold Star father who spoke at the 2016 Democratic National Convention will be one of the authors featured at an upcoming lecture series at the Library of Virginia.

Khizr Khan captured international attention after he offered to lend then-candidate Donald Trump his pocket-sized copy of the U.S. Constitution during his speech at the convention. On April 4, Khan will discuss his book, “An American Family: A Memoir of Hope and Sacrifice.”

Thomas Kapsidelis, a former editor at the Richmond Times-Dispatch, will be the featured speaker at the library of April 24. He will discuss his book, “After Virginia Tech: Guns, Safety, and Healing in the Era of Mass Shootings.”

Both lectures are part of the Carole Weinstein Author Series.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|10 NARFE's LEGcon19
3|12 2019 HBCU Industry Day
3|12 Military Radar Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Air Force pilots train through virtual simulators

Today in History

1942: US Army launches K-9 Corps

Get our daily newsletter.