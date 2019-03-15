Listen Live Sports

Golden Globe Awards to kick off awards season on Jan. 5

March 15, 2019 4:19 pm
 
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Hollywood Foreign Press Association says it has chosen a date for next year’s Golden Globe Awards.

The association said Friday the 77th annual awards will be held Jan. 5. The ceremony will kick off a condensed awards season with the Oscars moving up their ceremony to Feb. 9, 2020.

In January, the Globes were watched by 18.6 million viewers.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association says its members represent 56 countries.

