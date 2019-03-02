Listen Live Sports

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

March 2, 2019 2:05 pm
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:

ABC’s “This Week” — Reps. Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., and Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif.; Gov. Jay Inslee, D-Wash., 2020 presidential candidate.

___

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va.; Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio.

___

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — National security adviser John Bolton; Sen. Doug Jones, D-Ala.; Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif.

___

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Bolton; Sens. Mark Warner, D-Va., and John Kennedy, R-La.; Rep. Justin Amash, R-Mich.

___

“Fox News Sunday” — Bolton; Rep. Debbie Dingell, R-Mich.

