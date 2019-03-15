Listen Live Sports

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

March 15, 2019 7:13 pm
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:

ABC’s “This Week” — To be announced.

___

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, a Democratic candidate for president; Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Pa.

___

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va.

___

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Klobuchar; Reps. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., and Jim Banks, R-Ind.

___

“Fox News Sunday” — Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Indiana, a Democratic candidate for president.

