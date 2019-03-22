Listen Live Sports

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

March 22, 2019 8:16 pm
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:

ABC’s “This Week” — To be announced.

___

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla.; Rep. Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y.

___

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Reps. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., and Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y.; Brookings Institution President John Allen, former U.S. and NATO commander in Afghanistan.

___

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Nadler; Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash.

___

“Fox News Sunday” — Nadler; Rep. Doug Collins, R-Ga.

