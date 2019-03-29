Listen Live Sports

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

March 29, 2019
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:

ABC’s “This Week” —Mick Mulvaney, acting White House chief of staff; Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn.

__

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Sens. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., and Dick Durbin, D-Ill.; former Gov. John Hickenlooper, D-Colo., 2020 presidential candidate.

___

CBS’ “Face the Nation” —Sens. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Rick Scott, R-Fla.

___

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Mulvaney; Rep. Seth Moulton, D-Mass.

___

“Fox News Sunday” — White House counselor Kellyanne Conway; Rep. Jim Himes, D-Conn.

