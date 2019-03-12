Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Harry Potter publisher Arthur A Levine leaves longtime job

March 12, 2019 8:48 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — The man who helped introduce J.K. Rowling’s “Harry Potter” books to U.S. audiences is leaving his longtime job at Scholastic and starting his own publishing house.

On Tuesday, Scholastic announced the departure of Arthur A. Levine, who since 1996 had headed an eponymous imprint at the children’s publishing company. Besides Rowling, he also was an early champion of Phillip Pullman and his acclaimed novel “The Golden Compass.” In a statement issued through Scholastic, Levine said that it was an ideal time for a small publisher “to thrive.”

Levine first heard of Rowling at a 1997 book fair in Bologna, Italy, where he was showed a manuscript of her first Potter novel by a representative of her British publisher, Bloomsbury. Scholastic published all seven U.S. editions of Rowling’s mega-selling fantasy series.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Entertainment News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|18 SANS Norfolk 2019
3|25 Secretary Mark Esper Army Budget...
3|26 NAWCAD Pax Industry Day and LRAF 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Air Force held 2 day women's leadership symposium

Today in History

1947: Truman orders loyalty checks of federal employees

Get our daily newsletter.