Highlights from the career of drummer Hal Blaine

March 11, 2019 8:52 pm
 
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Session drummer Hal Blaine, who died Monday at age 90 , played on thousands of records in the 1960s and ’70s. He was best known for the opening solo on the Ronettes’ “Be My Baby,” but also played on a wide range of songs now considered classics. Here are highlights:

— “Strangers in the Night,” Frank Sinatra.

— “Return to Sender,” Elvis Presley.

— “Good Vibrations,” The Beach Boys.

— “Mr. Tambourine Man,” The Byrds.

— “A Taste of Honey,” Herb Alpert & The Tijuana Brass.

— “California Dreaming,” The Mamas and the Papas.

— “The Way We Were,” Barbra Streisand.

— “Love Will Keep Us Together,” The Captain and Tennille.

— “Bridge Over Troubled Water,” Simon & Garfunkel.

— “Another Saturday Night,” Sam Cooke.

— “Aquarius/Let the Sunshine In,” The 5th Dimension.

— “(They Long To Be) Close To You,” The Carpenters.

