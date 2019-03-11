Highlights from the career of drummer Hal Blaine

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Session drummer Hal Blaine, who died Monday at age 90 , played on thousands of records in the 1960s and ’70s. He was best known for the opening solo on the Ronettes’ “Be My Baby,” but also played on a wide range of songs now considered classics. Here are highlights:
— “Strangers in the Night,” Frank Sinatra.
— “Return to Sender,” Elvis Presley.
— “Good Vibrations,” The Beach Boys.
— “Mr. Tambourine Man,” The Byrds.
— “A Taste of Honey,” Herb Alpert & The Tijuana Brass.
— “California Dreaming,” The Mamas and the Papas.
— “The Way We Were,” Barbra Streisand.
— “Love Will Keep Us Together,” The Captain and Tennille.
— “Bridge Over Troubled Water,” Simon & Garfunkel.
— “Another Saturday Night,” Sam Cooke.
— “Aquarius/Let the Sunshine In,” The 5th Dimension.
— “(They Long To Be) Close To You,” The Carpenters.
