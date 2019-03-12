Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Howard Stern is No. 1 – on Amazon best-seller list

March 12, 2019 4:27 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — Howard Stern fans are clearly up for his new book.

The shock jock’s “Howard Stern Comes Again” will be published May 14, Simon & Schuster announced Tuesday. It’s his first book in more than 20 years and was No. 1 on Amazon.com within hours of its announcement. Stern’s previous books, “Private Parts” and “Miss America,” both spent months on The New York Times’ best-seller list.

The publisher didn’t immediately provide details about the new book. Since the 1990s, Stern has divorced and remarried. He also logged hours of interviews with a pre-presidential Donald Trump that became newsmakers in 2016. Trump spoke crudely about his daughter, Ivanka, and about Kim Kardashian. He acknowledged that he had initially supported the Iraq War, but as a candidate insisted he always opposed it.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Entertainment News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|18 SANS Norfolk 2019
3|25 Secretary Mark Esper Army Budget...
3|26 NAWCAD Pax Industry Day and LRAF 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Air Force held 2 day women's leadership symposium

Today in History

1947: Truman orders loyalty checks of federal employees

Get our daily newsletter.