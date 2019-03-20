Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
Huffman’s court date pushed back in admissions scam case

March 20, 2019 2:04 pm
 
BOSTON (AP) — A judge has granted a request to push back actress Felicity Huffman’s court appearance in Boston on charges that she participated in a college admissions cheating scam.

Huffman was initially scheduled to appear in Boston federal court on March 29 along with fellow actress Lori Loughlin and other parents. But a judge on Wednesday moved Huffman’s hearing to April 3. Huffman’s Boston lawyer requested the delay, saying he would be out of town.

Huffman was among 50 people charged in the scheme in which wealthy parents allegedly bribed college coaches and other insiders to get their children into some of the nation’s most selective schools.

Huffman is accused of paying $15,000 that she disguised as a charitable donation so that her daughter could take part in the entrance-exam cheating scam.

