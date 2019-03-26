Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Hugh Dancy joins Claire Danes on final ‘Homeland’ season

March 26, 2019 6:13 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — The final season of Showtime’s “Homeland ” will be a family project for Claire Danes and Hugh Dancy.

The network announced Tuesday that Dancy has signed on as a recurring character in the upcoming eighth season of the series which stars Danes, his wife of eight years.

He’ll play a political consultant hired by the White House specializing in foreign policy. He’s described as an adversary to Mandy Patinkin’s character, who serves as National Security Adviser.

Danes’ portrayal of a bipolar CIA agent obsessed with her job has earned her two Emmys and two Golden Globe awards. The series has also won a Golden Globe for best drama television series.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Data experts from DHS, Army and NOAA explore big data in government in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Dancy and Danes have two sons.

“Homeland” will return later this year.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|4 Diabetic Limb Salvage Conference 2019
4|8 The GAO Green Book Training Seminar
4|8 Cybersecurity Risk Program Training...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors compete in Tug of War challenge

Today in History

1792: George Washington exercises first presidential veto

Get our daily newsletter.