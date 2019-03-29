Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

ICE arrests man convicted of trespassing at Jenner home

March 29, 2019 5:54 pm
 
1 min read
Share       

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — U.S. immigration authorities have arrested a Canadian man who has twice been convicted of trespassing at the California home of model and Kardashian family member Kendall Jenner.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement said Friday that John Ford, 38, was arrested earlier this week in the parking lot of an Albuquerque motel after agents received a tip that he was in New Mexico.

Authorities said Ford, who has an expired visitor’s visa, remains in federal custody in El Paso, Texas, awaiting a hearing on his immigration case. It wasn’t immediately clear if he had an attorney.

Los Angeles police have arrested him twice in the past year, resulting in misdemeanor convictions and jail time. Most recently, he was found in Jenner’s swimming pool.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Data experts from DHS, Army and NOAA explore big data in government in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Immigration agents acted quickly on the tip to ensure Ford’s obsessive behavior did not escalate into a tragedy, said Jack P. Staton, special agent in charge of Homeland Security Investigations in El Paso.

“This timely arrest could very well have prevented a violent crime,” he said.

Jenner’s family thanked Los Angeles police and immigration authorities for their work, explaining in a statement that Ford’s actions have had “a severe impact” on Jenner’s life and the family’s sense of security.

Immigration records show that Ford had entered the U.S. at Sweetwater, Montana, a year ago with a visa that allowed him to remain in the country no longer than six months.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|8 The GAO Green Book Training Seminar
4|8 Cybersecurity Risk Program Training...
4|8 reStart BWI Hiring & Networking...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Malaysian students teach sailors how to play instruments

Today in History

1935: FDR signs Emergency Relief Appropriation Act

Get our daily newsletter.