James Corden returns to host the 2019 Tony Awards

March 19, 2019 11:20 am
 
NEW YORK (AP) — James Corden is returning to host the 73rd annual Tony Awards.

The American Theatre Wing on Tuesday announced that the host of CBS’ “The Late Late Show” will preside over Broadway’s biggest night which honors the season’s best plays and musicals. Corden previously hosted the 70th annual Tonys.

Corden won a Tony for best performance by a leading actor in a play for his 2012 performance in “One Man. Two Guvnors.”

The 40-year-old says he’s “thrilled” to be returning and the “Broadway community is very dear” to his heart.

Nominations for the 2019 Tony Awards will be announced April 30. The awards will be presented June 9 at Radio City Music Hall in New York City, airing on CBS.

