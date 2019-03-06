Listen Live Sports

Jason Aldean to receive artist of the decade award at ACMs

March 6, 2019 3:15 pm
 
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Reigning entertainer of the year Jason Aldean will receive the artist of the decade award at this year’s Academy of Country Music Awards in April.

The ACM announced Wednesday that Aldean will join only five other honorees that have received the award since 1969, including Marty Robbins, Loretta Lynn, Alabama, Garth Brooks and George Strait.

The award is given to a country artist or group who has dominated the genre over the decade through radio, digital media, sales and streaming, events, touring, television and artistic merit. With 13 ACM awards, Aldean has had four consecutive albums reach No. 1 on Billboard’s 200 albums chart and 16 No. 1 singles on Billboard’s country airplay chart, which tracks radio airplay.

The ACMs will air live from Las Vegas on April 7 on CBS.

