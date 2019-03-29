Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Jay-Z, Beyonce dedicate GLAAD award to her uncle

March 29, 2019 11:32 am
 
< a min read
Share       

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — Jay-Z and Beyonce have dedicated their GLAAD award to her uncle, who died of HIV-related complications.

The musical power couple received the LGBTQ advocacy group’s Vanguard Award on Thursday during its 30th annual media awards ceremony in Beverly Hills, California. The group says the award honors “allies who have made a significant difference in promoting acceptance of LGBTQ people.”

Jay-Z honored his mother, Gloria Carter, a lesbian whose story was featured last year in his song and video “Smile.”

Beyonce told the audience one of her most beautiful memories about respect was on her tour “looking out from the stage every night and seeing the hardest gangsta trappin’ right next to the most fabulous queen.”

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Data experts from DHS, Army and NOAA explore big data in government in this free webinar.

Advertisement

She said witnessing the battle of her uncle Johnny was a painful experience.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|8 reStart BWI Hiring & Networking...
4|8 The GAO Green Book Training Seminar
4|8 Cybersecurity Risk Program Training...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Malaysian students teach sailors how to play instruments

Today in History

1935: FDR signs Emergency Relief Appropriation Act

Get our daily newsletter.