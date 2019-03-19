Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
Jerry Lee Lewis cancels shows, is recovering from stroke

March 19, 2019 11:21 am
 
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Rock ‘n’ roll pioneer Jerry Lee Lewis has been transferred from a hospital to a rehabilitation center following a stroke last month, but will have to cancel upcoming shows, including his appearance at the New Orleans Jazz Festival.

According to a statement from his neurologist released Monday, the 83-year-old Lewis is expected to fully recover with aggressive and intensive rehab.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Famer also announced he is cancelling his April 28 appearance at the New Orleans Jazz Festival, a May 18 concert in Knoxville, Tennessee, and a June 8 concert in Alexandria, Virginia.

Nicknamed “The Killer,” Lewis is known for his outrageous energy and piano skills on songs like “Great Balls of Fire” and “Whole Lotta Shakin’ Goin’ On.”

