Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Judge dismisses some of Levine’s claims against Met Opera

March 26, 2019 6:53 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York judge on Tuesday dismissed portions of a lawsuit filed by former Metropolitan Opera music director James Levine against the company last year.

Levine was the Met’s music or artistic director from 1976-2016, then became its music director emeritus. He was fired in March 2018 after the Met said an investigation found evidence of sexual abuse and harassment. Levine sued three days later, claiming breach of contract and defamation and seeking at least $5.8 million in damages.

The Met moved last July to dismiss the defamation counts.

New York Supreme Court Justice Andrea Masley on Tuesday dismissed all but one of the defamation claims.

        Insight by Cornerstone OnDemand: Examine a case study on implementing a modern LMS for the new skills economy at DAU in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Breach of contract claims remain part of the suit.

Bettina B. Plevan, a lawyer for the Met, said the company was pleased.

Levine’s lawyer, Edward J.M. Little, said he was encouraged by the decision to uphold the one defamation claim.

“The Met didn’t just fire him,” Little said in a statement. “It defamed him on the way out after his 50 years of brilliant artistic genius that contributed greatly to what the Met became.”

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Entertainment News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|4 Diabetic Limb Salvage Conference 2019
4|8 The GAO Green Book Training Seminar
4|8 Cybersecurity Risk Program Training...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors compete in Tug of War challenge

Today in History

1792: George Washington exercises first presidential veto

Get our daily newsletter.