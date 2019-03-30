Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Judge refuses to put off sex slave trial

March 30, 2019 10:29 am
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — A judge has denied a request by TV actress Allison Mack for more time to negotiate a plea deal in the sex-trafficking case against an upstate New York self-help group.

Lawyers for Mack had asked federal Judge Nicholas Garaufis to delay a trial that’s set to begin next month.

Mack is best known for her role playing a young Superman’s close friend in the CW network series “Smallville.” Prosecutors have accused her of recruiting sex slaves for Keith Raniere and his cult-like organization called NXIVM.

Raniere has pleaded not guilty to conspiracy charges. Two members of his inner circle have pleaded guilty, while Mack and two other co-defendants are seeking separate trials.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Data experts from DHS, Army and NOAA explore big data in government in this free webinar.

Advertisement

There was no immediate response to a message on Saturday seeking comment from one of Mack’s lawyers.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|10 ICIT Briefing: Harden Your Code. Enable...
4|10 Data Management Forum
4|10 7th Border Security & Intelligence...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US soldiers train in Germany for expert medical badge

Today in History

1933: FDR creates Civilian Conservation Corps

Get our daily newsletter.