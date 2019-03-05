Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Ken Burns Prize for Film to honor documentaries

March 5, 2019 10:02 am
 
< a min read
Share       

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Library of Congress will begin presenting an award named for Ken Burns, who elevated the craft of historical documentaries.

Officials announced on Tuesday the creation of the Library of Congress Lavine/Ken Burns Prize for Film. The annual award will recognize a filmmaker whose documentary uses original research and compelling narrative to tell stories about American history. The winner will receive a $200,000 grant to help with the final production of the film.

Burns says he’s been fortunate to spend his career “focused on our country’s history.” He’s hopeful a new generation can be engaged to understand America’s past by supporting the work of new filmmakers.

Burns’ works include “The Civil War,” ”Baseball,” ”Jazz” and “The Vietnam War.”

Advertisement

Filmmakers can apply for the award online at The Better Angels Society.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|12 Military Radar Summit
3|13 Preparing for a Successful CPSR Audit
3|13 Think Gov 2019: Technology for a...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

American, Malaysian armies team up for battle drills

Today in History

1950: FBI debuts '10 Most Wanted Fugitives' List

Get our daily newsletter.