The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
New exhibit features recently donated Inuit art collection

March 25, 2019 5:42 am
 
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — A new exhibition at the University of Michigan Museum of Art features a recently donated collection of Inuit art.

The museum in Ann Arbor is presenting “Tillirnanngittuq” (pronounced tid-ee-nang-ee-took), which showcases 58 works from the collection of Philip and Kathy Power that includes more than 200 stone sculptures and prints. The Powers gave the collection and $2 million to the museum last year.

The museum says the title of the exhibition translates from Inuktitut to “unexpected.” Most of the works on view are from the 1950s and 60s.

The term Inuit is used to characterize northern North America’s native peoples.

UMMA Director Christina Olsen says in a statement that the exhibition marks “an exciting new direction” for the museum, which plans more Inuit art exhibitions, programs and research efforts.

