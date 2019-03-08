Listen Live Sports

New George Soros book will be a summation of core beliefs

March 8, 2019 12:39 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — George Soros’ next book will be a summation of his core beliefs.

PublicAffairs announced Friday that “In Defense of Open Society” will be published Sept. 24. Soros, the billionaire philanthropist and frequent target of conservative and anti-Semitic attacks, will cover everything from human rights to the rule of law to progressive politics.

The 304-page book will include his keynote in January at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, when he spoke out against “totalizing, extremist ideologies,” and a selection of recent writing. PublicAffairs is calling “In Defense of Open Society” an “impassioned and much needed” book.

The 88-year-old Soros has written numerous previous books. They include “The Alchemy of Finance,” ”The Crisis of Global Capitalism” and “The Age of Fallibility.”

