Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

New Zealand mosque attacks draw planned Prince William visit

March 27, 2019 6:28 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

LONDON (AP) — Kensington Palace says Britain’s Prince William will visit New Zealand to honor the victims of the Christchurch mosque attacks.

The palace said Wednesday that William will make the trip in late April at the request of New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and on behalf of his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II.

The palace says he will meet with survivors and others affected by the attacks. It says more details will be released before the trip begins.

A white supremacist shot and killed 50 worshippers at two Christchurch mosques on March 15.

        Insight by Cornerstone OnDemand: Examine a case study on implementing a modern LMS for the new skills economy at DAU in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|8 The GAO Green Book Training Seminar
4|8 Cybersecurity Risk Program Training...
4|8 reStart BWI Hiring & Networking...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors compete in Tug of War challenge

Today in History

1792: George Washington exercises first presidential veto

Get our daily newsletter.