Nielsen’s top programs for March 11-17

Prime-time viewership numbers compiled by Nielsen for March 11-17. Listings include the week’s ranking and viewership.

1. “NCIS,” CBS, 12.08 million.

2. “The Voice” (Monday), NBC, 10.54 million.

3. “60 Minutes,” CBS, 10.1 million.

4. “FBI,” CBS, 8.96 million.

5. “NCIS: Los Angeles,” CBS, 8.47 million.

6. “Bachelor Season Finale” (Tuesday), ABC, 8.24 million.

7. “The Bachelor” (Monday), ABC, 8.16 million.

8. “Blue Bloods,” CBS, 7.84 million.

9. “The Good Doctor,” ABC, 7.78 million.

10. “This is Us,” NBC, 7.75 million.

11. “God Friended Me,” CBS, 7.73 million.

12. “The Big Bang Theory,” CBS, 7.64 million.

13. “Survivor,” CBS, 7.54 million.

14. “American Idol” (Sunday), ABC, 7.18 million.

15. “NCIS: New Orleans,” CBS, 6.98 million.

16. “Grey’s Anatomy,” ABC, 6.58 million.

17. “Hawaii Five-0,” CBS, 6.54 million.

18. “The Neighborhood,” CBS, 6.44 million.

19. “Magnum P.I.,” CBS, 6.05 million.

20. “New Amsterdam,” NBC, 5.99 million.

ABC is owned by The Walt Disney Co.; CBS is a division of CBS Corp.; Fox is owned by 21st Century Fox; NBC is owned by NBC Universal.

