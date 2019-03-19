Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Nielsen’s top programs for March 11-17

March 19, 2019 4:36 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

Prime-time viewership numbers compiled by Nielsen for March 11-17. Listings include the week’s ranking and viewership.

1. “NCIS,” CBS, 12.08 million.

2. “The Voice” (Monday), NBC, 10.54 million.

3. “60 Minutes,” CBS, 10.1 million.

        Insight by the Oracle PartnerNetwork: Learn how agencies are defining IT modernization in this exclusive ebook.

Advertisement

4. “FBI,” CBS, 8.96 million.

5. “NCIS: Los Angeles,” CBS, 8.47 million.

6. “Bachelor Season Finale” (Tuesday), ABC, 8.24 million.

7. “The Bachelor” (Monday), ABC, 8.16 million.

8. “Blue Bloods,” CBS, 7.84 million.

9. “The Good Doctor,” ABC, 7.78 million.

10. “This is Us,” NBC, 7.75 million.

11. “God Friended Me,” CBS, 7.73 million.

12. “The Big Bang Theory,” CBS, 7.64 million.

13. “Survivor,” CBS, 7.54 million.

14. “American Idol” (Sunday), ABC, 7.18 million.

15. “NCIS: New Orleans,” CBS, 6.98 million.

16. “Grey’s Anatomy,” ABC, 6.58 million.

17. “Hawaii Five-0,” CBS, 6.54 million.

18. “The Neighborhood,” CBS, 6.44 million.

19. “Magnum P.I.,” CBS, 6.05 million.

20. “New Amsterdam,” NBC, 5.99 million.

___

ABC is owned by The Walt Disney Co.; CBS is a division of CBS Corp.; Fox is owned by 21st Century Fox; NBC is owned by NBC Universal.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Entertainment News Media News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|1 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
4|2 USPTO IT Vendor Day
4|2 Department of Veterans Affairs Digital...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Ceremonial Guard drill team performs Navy Week

Today in History

1973: US troops withdraw from Vietnam

Get our daily newsletter.