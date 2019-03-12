Listen Live Sports

Nielsen’s top programs for March 4-10

March 12, 2019 3:56 pm
 
Prime-time viewership numbers compiled by Nielsen for March 4-10. Listings include the week’s ranking and viewership.

1. “The Big Bang Theory,” CBS, 13 million.

2. “Young Sheldon,” CBS, 11.58 million.

3. “The Voice” (Monday), NBC, 10.97 million.

4. “The Voice” (Tuesday), NBC, 10.22 million.

5. “60 Minutes,” CBS, 8.6 million.

6. “Mom,” CBS, 8.3 million.

7. “Blue Bloods,” CBS, 8.26 million.

8. “American Idol” (Wednesday), ABC, 7.828 million.

9. “This is Us,” NBC, 7.827 million.

10. “NCIS,” CBS, 7.49 million.

11. “The Bachelor,” ABC, 7.31 million.

12. “American Idol” (Sunday), ABC, 7.27 million.

13. “Hawaii Five-0,” CBS, 7.266 million.

14. “Survivor,” CBS, 7.26 million.

15. “The Good Doctor,” ABC, 6.73 million.

16. “God Friended Me,” CBS, 6.63 million.

17. “Grey’s Anatomy,” ABC, 6.57 million.

18. “CBS News: Gayle King’s R. Kelly Interview,” CBS, 6.558 million.

19. “Bachelor: Women Tell All,” ABC, 6.11 million.

20. “New Amsterdam,” NBC, 5.83 million.

ABC is owned by The Walt Disney Co.; CBS is a division of CBS Corp.; Fox is owned by 21st Century Fox; NBC is owned by NBC Universal.

