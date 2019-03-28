Listen Live Sports

Review: Lion Babe creates easy-listening album ‘Cosmic Wind’

March 28, 2019 4:42 pm
 
Lion Babe, “Cosmic Wind” (Lion Babe)

There’s no doubt that Lion Babe has created a collection of beat-driven, catchy songs in the duo’s sophomore album “Cosmic Wind.”

The album doesn’t push too many boundaries with the collection of R&B tunes, rooted in pop and electronic influences, but there is a certain groove to the record that’s hard not to like.

Jillian Hervey’s strong, soulful vocals shine through, accompanied by the production influence of Lucas Goodman, who plays with genre intersection without falling too deep into the experimental world of alternative R&B.

The first-released single, “Western World,” fits the album’s penchant for songs suited for the dance floor, making a play on Pet Shop Boys’ “West End Girls.” Hervey’s sultry vocals coo through a tambourine-accented beat as she sings of culture’s incessant desire to never slow down: “In a Western town, a Western world/ So hard to find some peace.” Wu-Tang Clan’s Raekwon brings the song to a close with a guest verse, before Hervey rejoins with the chorus.

“Anyway You Want To” is simple lyrically, with a fat, fuzzy guitar creating a slow jam. “Reminisce” shows off Hervey’s hip-hop chops, while “Hit the Ceiling” shows off her range. With a voice commonly compared to Erykah Badu, Hervey’s vocals are captivating. She and Goodman prove in this album of three-minute grooves that they know how to create a catchy track.

While “Cosmic Wind” makes good dance floor music, it’s slightly marred by the record’s inability to create knock-out singles. Having few standout moments on the album, songs struggle to distinguish themselves from one another, at times running together. Still, Lion Babe created a feel-good record that is certain to make the listener move.

