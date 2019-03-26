Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Royal couple visit UK-linked sites on second day in Cuba

March 26, 2019 5:27 pm
 
HAVANA (AP) — Prince Charles and his wife Camilla briefly drove a classic British car, visited a statue of John Lennon and cut the ribbon on a British renewable energy project on their second full day visiting Cuba.

They began their public schedule with a short drive in a 1953 MG alongside a park that hosts a statue of Lennon that draws thousands of tourists a year. A local rock band played Beatles songs at the Yellow Submarine, a nearby bar and cultural center.

The couple strolled around the park and talked with local residents and British residents of Havana.

Later Tuesday, Charles later inaugurated the first phase of a $250 million dollar British-led renewable energy project in the Mariel free-trade zone outside Havana.

