Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Scripts from ‘Dick Van Dyke Show’ to be digitally preserved

March 20, 2019 6:52 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (AP) — Hollywood producer Carl Reiner and the National Comedy Center say they’re working together to digitally preserve Reiner’s collection of scripts from the 1960’s “The Dick Van Dyke Show.”

The scripts are full of Reiner’s handwritten changes to the dialogue.

Reiner, who turned 97 on Tuesday, says creating and producing the comedy is the project he’s most proud of. His scripts for all 158 episodes have been stored away since production wrapped in 1966.

The National Comedy Center also says it has acquired production documents and scripts from director John Rich, who directed the first 41 episodes of “The Dick Van Dyke Show” and was the original director of “All in the Family.”

        Insight by HID Global: Learn how agencies approaching identity authentication in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

The interactive comedy center opened last summer in the western New York city of Jamestown.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|1 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
4|2 USPTO IT Vendor Day
4|2 Department of Veterans Affairs Digital...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Ceremonial Guard drill team performs Navy Week

Today in History

1973: US troops withdraw from Vietnam

Get our daily newsletter.