The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
SeaWorld Orlando’s Sesame Street opens at end of month

March 6, 2019 11:53 am
 
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — People can get to Sesame Street by way of SeaWorld, starting later this month.

SeaWorld Orlando announced Wednesday that its Sesame Street land is opening at the end of March.

The 6-acre (2.4-hectare) section of the Florida theme park will feature the eponymous street, the famous stoop, Mr. Hooper’s store and Big Bird’s nest.

When Sesame Street at SeaWorld opens March 27, it will mark the latest move of SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment away from live animal shows, particularly ones involving its famous orcas.

SeaWorld announced the end of its breeding program in March 2016, following years of pressure from animal rights protests and shifting public opinion about orcas being held in captivity.

The theme park company has 12 parks, including Sesame Place near Philadelphia.

