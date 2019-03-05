Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

SeaWorld removes foam bowls, plates from parks

March 5, 2019 12:03 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment is removing products made of polystyrene foam from its 12 parks.

Officials at the Florida-based theme park company said Tuesday the removal of bowls, plates and trays made of the material will prevent an estimated 14 million pieces of polystyrene foam products from entering the environment each year.

Although the material is good for keeping food warm and is comparatively inexpensive, SeaWorld officials say it’s resistant to decomposition and difficult to recycle.

SeaWorld vice president Andrew Ngo says in a statement that reducing the company’s environmental footprint is an important part of the company’s mission.

Advertisement

SeaWorld has previously removed plastic straws and plastic coffee stirrers from its parks.

In recent years, Baltimore, San Francisco and Portland, Oregon have banned businesses from using foam food containers.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Lifestyle News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|12 Military Radar Summit
3|13 Preparing for a Successful CPSR Audit
3|13 Think Gov 2019: Technology for a...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Air Force pilots train through virtual simulators

Today in History

1942: US Army launches K-9 Corps

Get our daily newsletter.