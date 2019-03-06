Listen Live Sports

Taylor Swift offers ’30 things I learned before turning 30′

March 6, 2019 12:49 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Taylor Swift says she turns off comments on social media to “block some of the noise.”

That’s one lesson the singer outlined Wednesday in an article in Elle magazine about 30 things she’s learned before turning 30 this year.

Swift wrote that her biggest fear was going on tour after the Las Vegas concert shooting and the bombing at Manchester Arena in England. She said there was a tremendous amount of planning and expense to keep her fans safe.

She also says her fear of violence continues into her own life because of stalkers. She says people have to live bravely and not be ruled by “our fears.”

As for love, Swift believes it’s important to get to know someone before jumping in headfirst.

Swift will turn 30 on Dec. 13.

