The Latest: Judge allows courtroom cameras in R. Kelly case

March 15, 2019 2:39 pm
 
CHICAGO (AP) — The Latest on the sexual abuse case against R&B singer R. Kelly (all times local):

1:25 p.m.

A judge says cameras will be allowed in the courtroom during R. Kelly’s sexual abuse trial and pretrial hearings.

Cook County Associate Judge Lawrence Flood said during a brief hearing Friday that cameras will be allowed going forward, including at the next hearing on March 22. He says photos and video of accusers won’t be allowed without their consent, and that two have already expressed that they don’t give their consent.

The Grammy-winning R&B singer didn’t attend the hearing, but his lawyer did.

Kelly is charged with 10 counts of aggravated sexual abuse.

Another judge in the same courthouse has yet to decide if he’ll allow cameras in court in “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett’s case.

Cameras were allowed in court during the trial of Jason Van Dyke, a white former Chicago police officer convicted in the shooting death of black teenager Laquan McDonald.

___

6:20 a.m.

        Senate GOP resolution revives familiar debate over federal retirement, spending cuts

A request by media organizations to have cameras allowed in the courtroom for the case of R&B star R. Kelly is about to come before a judge.

The issue is expected to be the focus of a hearing Friday where Cook County Associate Judge Lawrence Flood will preside. Kelly is charged with 10 counts of aggravated sexual abuse.

Another judge in the same courthouse has yet to decide if he’ll allow cameras in court in “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett’s case. Smollett is charged with 16 counts of felony disorderly conduct after authorities say he lied about being the victim of a racist and homophobic attack.

Cameras were allowed in court during the trial of Jason Van Dyke, a white former Chicago police officer convicted in the shooting death of black teenager Laquan McDonald.

___

Check out the AP’s complete coverage of the investigations into R. Kelly.

