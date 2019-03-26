The Latest: Fox ‘gratified’ that charges dropped

CHICAGO (AP) — The Latest on the case against “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett (all times local):

8 p.m.

Fox Television, which produces “Empire,” says it is “gratified” that all charges against actor Jussie Smollett have been dropped.

In one-sentence statement, Fox says: “Jussie Smollett has always maintained his innocence and we are gratified that all charges against him have been dismissed.”

Advertisement

Smollett’s character was removed from the final two episodes of this season in the wake of his arrest in February on charges that he staged a racist, anti-gay attack on himself.

Smollett, who is black and gay, plays a gay character on the show that follows a black family as they navigate the ups and downs of the recording industry.

___

7 p.m.

The two candidates seeking to succeed Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel are asking for a more detailed explanation for the dropping of charges against “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett.

Former federal prosecutor Lori Lightfoot says the public has to be told what the underlying basis was for the Cook County State’s Attorney Office’s decision Tuesday.

Lightfoot noted when the charges against Smollett were announced, it looked like prosecutors had a very airtight case against the actor for allegedly staging a phony attack and claiming he was the victim of a hate crime.

Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle pointed out she is not a lawyer. However, she said it is important the state’s attorney “be allowed to provide a fuller explanation as time goes on.”

The candidates spoke about the Smollett case during a mayoral debate presented by Fox-Chicago. Voters will decide next week who will succeed Emanuel, who criticized prosecutors for their decision.

___

4:30 p.m.

Many legal experts are stunned by prosecutors’ decision to drop charges against “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett.

Smollett told police he was the victim of a racist, anti-gay attack.

Cook County First Assistant State’s Attorney Joseph Magats told reporters that he still believes Smollett filed a false police report.

Magats says prosecutors dropped the case because Smollett forfeited a $10,000 bond payment and did community service. But Smollett is not backtracking from his account that he was the victim of a racist, anti-gay attack in downtown Chicago in January.

Legal experts say it’s particularly unusual that prosecutors didn’t demand an apology or otherwise insist Smollett take responsibility.

Phil Turner is an attorney who is not affiliated with the case. He called it “totally bizarre.”

He said, “The damage done was worse than a broken arm or money lost in a fraud.”

___

3 p.m.

Prosecutors say one of the reasons they decided to drop charges against actor Jussie Smollett was because they want to focus resources on the city’s gun violence.

Cook County First Assistant State’s Attorney Joseph Magats told WLS-TV on Tuesday that prosecutors want to combat “violent crime, gun crime and the drivers of violence.”

His comments came after prosecutors dropped felony charges accusing Smollett of falsely telling police he was attacked.

Magats says Smollett faced accountability by doing community service and forfeiting his $10,000 bond payment. Magats called it a fair and just outcome.

He says he doesn’t regret charging Smollett because “it was the right thing to do then.”

Smollett isn’t backtracking from his account of being attacked. He insists he’s been “truthful and consistent.”

___

2:25 p.m.

Prosecutors says a stunning decision to drop charges against Jussie Smollett doesn’t mean they no longer believe he staged a racial and homophobic attack against him in January.

First Assistant State’s Attorney Joseph Magats told reporters Tuesday that he still believes Smollett filed a false police report. He says prosecutors “stand behind the investigation and the facts.” He added that “this was not an exoneration.”

A minimum requirement for the dropping of charges is typically that a defendant accept some responsibility and offer an apology.

But speaking after prosecutors told a judge they were dropping all charges, Smollett conceded nothing and did not apologize. He insisted he’d been “truthful and consistent on every single level since day one.”

___

2:05 p.m.

The family of Jussie Smollett says they feel grateful after charges were dropped against the “Empire” actor.

His family said in a statement Tuesday that Smollett’s character was “unjustly smeared” and the “truth prevailed” shortly after prosecutors dropped felony charges against him during a Chicago court hearing. The actor had been charged with falsely telling police he was attacked in the downtown area in January.

Smollett’s family says the scrutiny he faced over the past several weeks was “heartbreaking” as many were “quick to judgment before hearing the actual truth.”

The black and gay actor was accused by police and prosecutor of staging the racial and homophobic attack because he was unhappy with his pay.

The family called Smollett the victim and hope the “real perpetrators” are brought to justice.

___

1:55 p.m.

Chicago’s police union is outraged but not surprised that prosecutors dropped charges against “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett.

Fraternal Order of Police spokesman Martin Preib said Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx is “not respected with police officers.” He says the union previously asked the U.S. attorney’s office in Chicago to look into the Smollett case.

Smollett had faced felony charges accusing him of falsely reporting to police that he was attacked in January. Police and prosecutors had said the black and gay actor staged the racial and homophobic attack because he was unhappy with his pay and to promote his career.

The charges were dropped Tuesday. Foxx’s office hasn’t responded to multiple requests for details. She had recused herself in February from the case.

Preib says Foxx “hasn’t worked with the police to prosecute criminals at all so this is not surprising, but it is nevertheless offensive and wrong.”

___

1:05 p.m.

Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel and the city’s police chief have angrily criticized Jussie Smollett and the decision by prosecutors to drop all charges that alleged the “Empire” actor staged a racial and homophobic attack in the city in January.

Speaking to reporters Tuesday, a visibly angry Emanuel called the decision a “whitewash of justice” and asked, “Where is the accountability in the system?”

Emanuel criticized Smollett for not taking any responsibility despite what he described as overwhelming evidence. He also says Smollett continues to drag Chicago’s reputation through “the mud.” His voice seeming to quiver with anger he said about Smollett, “Is there no decency in this man?”

Police Superintendent Eddie T. Johnson said Smollett still owns the city an apology.

Smollett has not backtracked from his original story, insisting he’d been “truthful and consistent on every single level since day one.”

___

12:50 p.m.

Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel is calling the dropping of charges against “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett “a whitewash of justice.”

The comments Tuesday came after prosecutors dropped charges accusing Smollett of lying to police about a racist and homophobic attack in downtown Chicago.

Prosecutors haven’t explained why they made the surprise decision and haven’t said if they still maintain Smollett orchestrated the incident.

Smollett told reporters earlier that he’d been “truthful and consistent on every single level since day one.”

___

12:10 p.m.

Neither Jussie Smollett nor his attorney have backtracked from his original account that he was the target of a racist and homophobic attack in January.

The “Empire” actor spoke to reporters Tuesday after a court hearing in which his attorneys say prosecutors dropped all 16 felony counts alleging Smollett staged the attack. Prosecutors haven’t explained why they made the surprise decision and haven’t said if they still maintain Smollett orchestrated the incident.

A minimum requirement for dropping of charges in cases where prosecutors had said the evidence was strong is typically for defendants to accept some responsibility and perhaps even offer an apology.

But outside court, Smollett appeared to concede nothing Tuesday, insisting he’d been “truthful and consistent on every single level since day one.”

___

12:05 p.m.

“Empire” actor Jussie Smollett says he wants to get back to work and get on with his life.

Smollett spoke to reporters Tuesday after his attorneys said prosecutors dropped felony charges against him during a Chicago court hearing. The actor had been charged with falsely telling police he was attacked in downtown Chicago in January. He says it has been “an incredibly difficult time” and called it “one of the worst of my life.”

Smollett says he wouldn’t bring his family “through a fire like this.” He thanked family and friends for their support. He says he’ll continue to fight for justice and betterment “of marginalized people everywhere.”

Police and prosecutors had said the black and gay actor staged the racial and homophobic attack because he was unhappy with his pay and to promote his career.

___

11:20 a.m.

“Empire” actor Jussie Smollett says he’s “been truthful and consistent on every single level since day one.”

Smollett made the comment Tuesday after an emergency court hearing where his attorneys say charges alleging he lied to police about attack have been dropped.

Smollett had faced 16 felony counts alleging he lied to police about a racial and homophobic attack against him in January.

Police and prosecutors have said the black and gay actor falsely reported to authorities that he was attacked Jan. 29 in downtown Chicago because he was unhappy with his pay on the Fox show and to promote his career.

___

10:55 a.m.

Prosecutors say they believe they’ve reached an “appropriate resolution” in the case against “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett.

Attorneys for Smollett said Tuesday that all charges alleging he lied to police about attack have been dropped.

Smollett had faced 16 felony counts alleging he lied to police about a racial and homophobic attack against him in January.

In a statement, prosecutor’s office spokeswoman Tandra Simonton offered no detailed explanation.

The statement said, “After reviewing all of the facts and circumstances of the case, including Mr. Smollett’s volunteer service in the community and agreement to forfeit his bond to the City of Chicago, we believe this outcome is a just disposition and appropriate resolution to this case.”

Smollett had made a $10,000 bond payment to the city to get out of jail after his arrest on the charges.

___

10:20 a.m.

Attorneys for “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett say charges alleging he lied to police about attack have been dropped.

Smollett attorneys Tina Glandian and Patricia Brown Holmes said in a Tuesday morning statement that Smollett’s record “has been wiped clean.” Smollett was indicted on 16 felony counts related to making a false report that he was attacked by two men who shouted racial and homophobic slurs.

A spokeswoman for Cook County prosecutors didn’t immediately respond to messages requesting comment.

Police and prosecutors have said the black and gay actor falsely reported to authorities that he was attacked Jan. 29 in downtown Chicago because he was unhappy with his pay on the Fox show and to promote his career.

___

Check out the AP’s complete coverage of the Jussie Smollett case.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.