The top 10 books on Apple’s iBooks-US

iBook charts for week ending March 17, 2019: (Rank, Book Title by Author Name, ISBN, Publisher :

iBooks US Bestseller List – Paid Books

1. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens – 9780735219113 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

2. Wolf Pack by C. J. Box – 9780525538202 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

3. The First Lady by Brendan DuBois & James Patterson – 9781538714928 – (Grand Central Publishing)

4. Heart of the Devil by Meghan March – No ISBN Available – (Meghan March LLC)

5. Educated by Tara Westover – 9780399590511 – (Random House Publishing Group)

6. The Silent Patient by Alex Michaelides – 9781250301710 – (Celadon Books)

7. Cemetery Road by Greg Iles – 9780062824639 – (William Morrow)

8. Your Love Is Mine (Maine Sullivans 1) by Bella Andre – 9781945253874 – (Oak Press, LLC)

9. Toxic Game by Christine Feehan – 9781984803504 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

10. Girl, Stop Apologizing by Rachel Hollis – 9781400209613 – (HarperCollins Leadership)

