Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

The top 10 books on Apple’s iBooks-US

March 19, 2019 12:39 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

iBook charts for week ending March 17, 2019: (Rank, Book Title by Author Name, ISBN, Publisher :

iBooks US Bestseller List – Paid Books

1. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens – 9780735219113 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

2. Wolf Pack by C. J. Box – 9780525538202 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

        Insight by the Oracle PartnerNetwork: Learn how agencies are defining IT modernization in this exclusive ebook.

Advertisement

3. The First Lady by Brendan DuBois & James Patterson – 9781538714928 – (Grand Central Publishing)

4. Heart of the Devil by Meghan March – No ISBN Available – (Meghan March LLC)

5. Educated by Tara Westover – 9780399590511 – (Random House Publishing Group)

6. The Silent Patient by Alex Michaelides – 9781250301710 – (Celadon Books)

7. Cemetery Road by Greg Iles – 9780062824639 – (William Morrow)

8. Your Love Is Mine (Maine Sullivans 1) by Bella Andre – 9781945253874 – (Oak Press, LLC)

        Senate GOP resolution revives familiar debate over federal retirement, spending cuts

9. Toxic Game by Christine Feehan – 9781984803504 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

10. Girl, Stop Apologizing by Rachel Hollis – 9781400209613 – (HarperCollins Leadership)

____

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Entertainment News Media News Technology News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|29 Corporate Gray Military-Friendly Job...
3|29 The AI Summit: Finance - Mobility -...
4|1 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Ceremonial Guard drill team performs Navy Week

Today in History

1973: US troops withdraw from Vietnam

Get our daily newsletter.