On March 8, 1962, The Beatles made their TV debut on the BBC program “Teenager’s Turn.” They performed a cover of Roy Orbison’s “Dream Baby.”

In 1970, Diana Ross performed her first solo concert after leaving The Supremes, in Framingham, Massachusetts.

In 1973, keyboardist Ron “Pigpen” McKernan of the Grateful Dead died at his apartment in Madera, California. He was 27. McKernan had been under a doctor’s care for cirrhosis.

Also in 1973, Paul McCartney was fined $240 for growing marijuana outside his farm in Scotland. McCartney claimed fans gave him the seeds and he didn’t know what would grow from them.

Advertisement

In 1989, gospel-country singer Stuart Hamblen died after having a malignant brain tumor removed at a California hospital.

In 1992, actress Annette Funicello revealed she had multiple sclerosis.

In 1993, “Beavis and Butt-Head” premiered on MTV as a series. Previously, the characters were shown on MTV’s “Liquid Television” program.

In 2016, Beatles producer George Martin died at the age of 90.

Today’s Birthdays: Jazz saxophonist George Coleman is 84. Actress Sue Ane (correct) Langdon is 83. Songwriter Carole Bayer Sager is 75. Actor-director Micky Dolenz of The Monkees is 74. Bassist Randy Meisner (The Eagles, Poco) is 73. Singer Peggy March is 71. Jazz pianist Billy Childs is 62. Singer Gary Numan is 61. NBC News anchor Lester Holt is 60. Actor Aidan Quinn is 60. Guitarist Jimmy Dormire (Confederate Railroad) is 59. Actress Camryn Manheim (“The Practice”) is 58. Actor Leon (“Cool Runnings”) is 56. Singer Shawn Mullins is 51. Actress Andrea Parker (“Less Than Perfect”) is 49. Actor Boris Kodjoe (“Code Black,” ”Madea’s Family Reunion”) is 46. Actor Freddie Prinze Jr. is 43. Actress Laura Main (“Call the Midwife”) is 42. Actor James Van Der Beek (“CSI: Cyber,” ”Dawson’s Creek”) is 42. Singer Kameelah Williams of 702 is 41. Actor Nick Zano (“Minority Report,” ”2 Broke Girls”) is 41. Singer Tom Chaplin of Keane is 40. Guitarist Andy Ross of OK Go is 40. Singer Kristinia (kris-teh-NEE’-ah) DeBarge is 29.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.