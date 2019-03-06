On March 6, 1966, the British prime minister received a petition from Beatles fans, asking that the Cavern Club in Liverpool be reopened. The club, where the Beatles performed more than 300 dates, was closed because of financial problems.

In 1970, serial killer Charles Manson’s album “Lie” was released.

In 1972, U.S. immigration officials canceled John Lennon’s visa extension, five days after it was granted.

In 1978, Billy Joel was awarded a rare platinum single for “Just The Way You Are.”

Advertisement

In 1981, Walter Cronkite gave his final broadcast as anchor for the “CBS Evening News.”

In 1992, the last episode of “The Cosby Show” was taped in New York. New York Mayor David Dinkins and the group Boyz II Men were on hand.

In 1996, musicians Johnny and Edgar Winter sued DC Comics over a horror comic with two characters called Johnny and Edgar Autumn. The case went all the way to the California Supreme Court. The Winters lost.

In 1999, country singer George Jones nearly died in a car accident near his home in Nashville. He later pleaded guilty to driving drunk.

In 2000, all the original members of Earth, Wind and Fire played together for the first time in 20 years as they were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Maurice White had announced the previous week he had Parkinson’s disease. Eric Clapton also became the first person inducted into the Rock Hall three times.

Today’s Birthdays: Dancer Carmen de Lavallade (LAH’-vah-lahd) is 88. Actress-writer Joanna Miles is 79. Actor Ben Murphy is 77. Singer Mary Wilson of The Supremes is 75. Drummer Hugh Grundy of The Zombies is 74. Guitarist David Gilmour of Pink Floyd is 73. Actress Anna Maria Horsford (“The Bold and the Beautiful”) is 72. Actor-director Rob Reiner is 72. Singer Kiki Dee is 72. TV personality John Stossel is 72. Sports correspondent Armen Keteyian (keh-TAY’-uhn) is 66. Actor Tom Arnold is 60. Actor D.L. Hughley (HYOOG’-lee) (“The Hughleys”) is 56. Country songwriter Skip Ewing is 55. Actor Shuler Hensley is 52. Actress Connie Britton (“Nashville”) is 52. Actress Moira Kelly is 51. Actress Amy Pietz (“Aliens in America,” ”Caroline in the City”) is 50. Guitarist Chris Broderick of Megadeth is 49. Country singer Trent Willmon is 46. Guitarist Shan Farmer of Ricochet is 45. Rapper Beanie Sigel is 45. Rapper Bubba Sparxxx is 42. Actor Shaun Evans (“Endeavour”) is 39. Drummer Chris Tomson of Vampire Weekend is 35. Actor Eli Marienthal (MAYR’-ee-en-thal) is 33. Rapper-producer Tyler, the Creator is 28. Actor Dillon Freasier (“There Will Be Blood”) is 23.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.