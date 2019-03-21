On March 21, 1944, comedian Charlie Chaplin went on trial in Los Angeles. He was accused of transporting former protegee Joan Barry across state lines for immoral purposes. Chaplin was acquitted, but he lost a paternity suit despite tests showing he wasn’t the father of Barry’s child. Chaplin was ordered to support the child.

In 1956, “Marty” won the best picture Academy Award. Ernest Borgnine won the best actor award for his role in that film.

In 1961, The Beatles made their first appearance at the Cavern Club in Liverpool. The band would play more than 300 dates there.

In 1963, Barbra Streisand and Elliot Gould were married. They divorced in 1971.

In 1970, the single “ABC” by the Jackson Five was released.

In 1987, actor Robert Preston died at the age of 68. He’s probably best known for playing Professor Harold Hill in “The Music Man.”

In 1989, Madonna’s “Like A Prayer” album was released.

Also in 1989, Dick Clark announced he was stepping down as host of “American Bandstand” after 33 years.

In 1991, Smashing Pumpkins signed a seven-album deal with Virgin Records.

In 1995, the Howard Stern Rest Stop opened along Route 295 in New Jersey.

Today’s Birthdays: Actress Kathleen Widdoes (“As the World Turns”) is 80. Singer-guitarist Keith Potger of The Seekers is 78. Singer-keyboardist Rose Stone of Sly and the Family Stone is 74. Actor Timothy Dalton is 73. Singer-guitarist Ray Dorset of Mungo Jerry is 73. Singer Eddie Money is 70. Singer-guitarist Rodger Hodgson (Supertramp) is 69. Bassist Conrad Lozano of Los Lobos is 68. Singer Russell Thompkins Junior of The Stylistics is 68. Comedian Brad Hall (“Saturday Night Live”) is 61. Actress Sabrina LeBeauf (“The Cosby Show”) is 61. Actor Gary Oldman is 61. Actress Kassie Depaiva (“Days of Our Lives”) is 58. Actor Matthew Broderick is 57. Actress-comedian Rosie O’Donnell is 57. Actress Cynthia Geary (“Northern Exposure”) is 54. Musician MC Maxim of Prodigy is 52. Keyboardist Jonas “Joker” Berggren of Ace of Base is 52. Guitarist Andrew Copeland of Sister Hazel is 51. DJ Premier of Gang Starr is 50. Actress Laura Allen is 45. Actress Sonequa Martin-Green (“Star Trek: Discovery,” “The Walking Dead”) is 34. Actor Scott Eastwood (“The Longest Ride”) is 33. Actress Jasmin Savoy Brown (“For The People”) is 25. Actor Forrest Wheeler (“Fresh Off The Boat”) is 15.

