On March 20, 1948, “Gentleman’s Agreement” won the Academy Award for best picture.

In 1952, “An American In Paris” was named best picture at the Oscars.

In 1964, “Funny Girl,” starring Barbra Streisand, opened on Broadway.

In 1969, John Lennon married Yoko Ono in a private ceremony in Gibraltar.

In 1970, David Bowie and Angela Barnett were married in London. They divorced in 1980.

In 1990, singer Gloria Estefan broke her back when her tour bus was hit by a truck in Pennsylvania’s Pocono Mountains. She underwent surgery and took months to recover.

In 1991, Sony announced a long-term contract with Michael Jackson that was said to be potentially worth $1 billion.

Also in 1991, Eric Clapton’s four-year-old son, Conor, died when he fell out of a window in New York.

In 1992, “Basic Instinct,” starring Michael Douglas and Sharon Stone, opened nationwide. Activists who claimed the movie was anti-gay turned up to protest at several theaters.

In 2015, the final episode of “Glee” aired on Fox after six seasons.

Today’s Birthdays: Actor-producer Carl Reiner is 97. Actor Hal Linden is 88. Country singer Don Edwards is 80. Country singer-guitarist Ranger Doug of Riders in the Sky is 73. Blues musician Marcia Ball is 70. Actor William Hurt is 69. Drummer Carl Palmer (Asia; Emerson, Lake and Palmer) is 69. Guitarist Jimmie Vaughan (Fabulous Thunderbirds) is 68. Guitarist Jimmy Seales of Shenandoah is 65. Actress Vanessa Bell Calloway is 62. Director Spike Lee is 62. Actress Theresa Russell is 62. Actress Holly Hunter is 61. Drummer Slim Jim Phantom (Stray Cats) is 58. Model Kathy Ireland is 56. Actor David Thewlis (“Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban”) is 56. Guitarist Adrian Oxaal of James is 54. Actress Jessica Lundy (“Party of Five,” “Hope and Gloria”) is 53. Actress Liza Snyder (“Yes, Dear”) is 51. Actor Michael Rapaport (“Boston Public”) is 49. Actor Alexander Chaplin (“Spin City”) is 48. Actor Cedric Yarbrough (“Speechless,” “Reno 911!”) is 46. Actress Paula Garces (“Harold and Kumar” films) is 45. Michael Genadry (“Ed”) is 41. Actress Bianca Lawson (“Pretty Little Liars”) is 40. Comedian Mikey Day (“Saturday Night Live”) is 39. Actor Nick Blood (“Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.”) is 37. Guitarist Nick Wheeler of All-American Rejects is 37. Actress Christy Carlson Romano (“Even Stevens,” “Kim Possible”) is 35. Actress Ruby Rose (“Orange is the New Black”) is 33. Actress Barrett Doss (“Station 19”) is 30.

