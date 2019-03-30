On March 30, 1955, the movie “On the Waterfront” won the Academy Award for best picture. Marlon Brando won the best actor Oscar for his role in that film, while Grace Kelly won best actress for “The Country Girl.”

In 1976, the Sex Pistols played their first show at London’s 100 Club, attracting only 50 people.

In 1978, Paul Simonon (SIM’-uh-nin) and Topper Headon of The Clash were arrested in London for shooting pigeons from the roof of a rehearsal hall.

In 1983, a jury in Santa Monica, California, decided that Groucho Marx’s companion, Erin Fleming, had defrauded the late comedian. The Marx Estate was awarded nearly half a million dollars, but the amount was later reduced to $221,000.

In 1986, actor James Cagney died at his farm in Stanfordville, New York, at age 86.

In 1987, the Academy Award for best picture went to Oliver Stone’s Vietnam War film “Platoon.” Stone took home an Oscar for best director. The best original song winner was “Take My Breath Away.”

In 1992, “The Silence of the Lambs” won five Academy Awards, including best picture. Stars Jodie Foster and Anthony Hopkins won the best actress and actor awards. “Beauty and the Beast” won best original song and score.

In 1999, model Fabio was injured while riding a roller coaster as a goose flew into his face in Williamsburg, Virginia.

In 2007, Bono of U2 was knighted in an informal ceremony at the Dublin home of a British ambassador.

Today’s Birthdays: TV personality Peter Marshall is 93. Actor John Astin is 89. Actor Warren Beatty is 82. Drummer Graeme Edge of the Moody Blues is 78. Musician Eric Clapton is 74. Actor Paul Reiser is 63. Rapper MC Hammer is 57. Actor Ian Ziering (EYE’-an ZEER’-ing) (“Beverly Hills 90210”) is 55. Singer Tracy Chapman is 55. TV host Piers Morgan is 54. Drummer Joey Castillo (Danzig, Queens of the Stone Age) is 53. Actress Donna D’Errico (“Baywatch”) is 51. Singer Celine Dion is 51. TV personality Richard Rawlings (“Fast N’ Loud,” ”Garage Rehab”) is 50. Actress Bahar Soomekh (“Saw” films) is 44. Actress Jessica Cauffiel (“Legally Blonde” films) is 43. Singer Norah Jones is 40. Actress Fiona Gubelmann (“The Good Doctor”) is 39. Actress Katy Mixon (“Mike and Molly”) is 38. Country singer Justin Moore is 35. Actress Tessa Ferrer (“Grey’s Anatomy”) is 33. Country singer Thomas Rhett is 29. Rapper NF is 28.

