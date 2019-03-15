On March 15, 1945, “Going My Way” won the best picture Oscar. Bing Crosby won the best actor award for his role in that movie.

In 1956, the Frederick Loewe-Alan Jay Lerner musical “My Fair Lady,” starring Rex Harrison and Julie Andrews, opened on Broadway.

Also in 1956, Colonel Tom Parker became Elvis Presley’s manager.

In 1964, actress Elizabeth Taylor married actor Richard Burton for the first time in Montreal. It was her fifth marriage and his second.

In 1967, Frank Sinatra won the record of the year Grammy for “Strangers in the Night” and album of the year for “Sinatra — A Man and His Music.” John Lennon and Paul McCartney pulled an upset by winning for song of the year for “Michelle.” The best new artist award was not given that year.

In 1977, “Three’s Company” made its debut on ABC.

In 1986, the Electric Light Orchestra performed live for the first time in four years. Former Beatle George Harrison joined the band on stage in Birmingham, England.

Today’s Birthdays: Actor Judd Hirsch is 84. Jazz saxophonist Charles Lloyd is 81. Bassist Phil Lesh of the Grateful Dead is 79. Singer Mike Love of the Beach Boys is 78. Singer-keyboardist Sly Stone of Sly and the Family Stone is 76. Guitarist Howard Scott of War is 73. Rock guitarist Ry Cooder is 72. Actress Frances Conroy (“American Horror Story,” ”Six Feet Under”) is 66. Singer Dee Snider of Twisted Sister is 64. Actress Park Overall (“Empty Nest”) is 62. Model Fabio is 58. Singer Terence Trent D’Arby (AKA Sananda Maitreya) is 57. Singer Bret Michaels of Poison is 56. Singer Rockwell is 55. Actor Chris Bruno (“The Fosters”) is 53. Singer Mark McGrath of Sugar Ray is 51. Actress Kim Raver (“Grey’s Anatomy”) is 50. Bassist Mark Hoppus of Blink 182 and of Plus-44 is 47. Singer-guitarist Matt Thomas of Parmalee is 45. Actress Eva Longoria (“Desperate Housewives”) is 44. Musician will.i.am of Black Eyed Peas is 44. DJ Joseph Hahn of Linkin Park is 42. Rapper Young Buck is 38. Bassist Ethan Mentzer of The Click Five is 36. Actor Kellan Lutz (The “Twilight” films) is 34.

