Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Tomorrow’s birthdays

March 28, 2019 2:45 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

Comedian Eric Idle is 76. Composer Vangelis (“Chariots of Fire”) is 76. Singer Bobby Kimball of Toto is 72. Actor Bud Cort (“Harold and Maude”) is 71. Actor Brendan Gleeson (“Harry Potter”) is 64. Actress Marina Sirtis (“Star Trek: The Next Generation”) is 64. Actor Christopher Lambert (“Highlander”) is 62. Singer Perry Farrell of Porno for Pyros and Jane’s Addiction is 60. Comedian Amy Sedaris is 58. Model Elle Macpherson is 56. Actress Annabella Sciorra (shee-OR’-uh) (“Law and Order: Criminal Intent”) is 55. Singer-harmonica player John Popper of Blues Traveler is 52. Actress Lucy Lawless (“Xena: Warrior Princess”) is 51. Country singer Regina Leigh of Regina Regina is 51. Country singer Brady Seals is 50. Actress Megan Hilty is 38. Keyboardist PJ Morton of Maroon 5 is 38.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|8 The GAO Green Book Training Seminar
4|8 Cybersecurity Risk Program Training...
4|8 reStart BWI Hiring & Networking...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors compete in Tug of War challenge

Today in History

1792: George Washington exercises first presidential veto

Get our daily newsletter.