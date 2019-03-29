Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

UK indie duo Her’s killed in car crash in Arizona

March 29, 2019 5:35 am
 
< a min read
Share       

LONDON (AP) — A record label says both members of British indie duo Her’s have been killed in a car accident in Arizona.

Heist or Hit says in a statement that Stephen Fitzpatrick and Audun Laading died alongside their tour manager Trevor Engelbrektson in a collision early Wednesday.

They had performed in Phoenix, Arizona and were driving to a show in Santa Ana, California.

Authorities in Arizona say a pickup truck and a van collided head-on about 75 miles (120 kms) west of Phoenix, killing the truck’s driver and three people in the van. Officials did not name the victims.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Data experts from DHS, Army and NOAA explore big data in government in this free webinar.

Advertisement

The Liverpool-based duo released its debut album, “Invitation to Her’s,” last year.

The record company said in a statement: “We are all heartbroken. Their energy, vibrancy and talent came to define our label.”

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Entertainment News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|8 The GAO Green Book Training Seminar
4|8 Cybersecurity Risk Program Training...
4|8 reStart BWI Hiring & Networking...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Malaysian students teach sailors how to play instruments

Today in History

1935: FDR signs Emergency Relief Appropriation Act

Get our daily newsletter.