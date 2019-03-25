FINANCIAL MARKETS

Asian shares sink, tracking Friday’s retreat on Wall Street

BANGKOK (AP) — Shares tumbled in Asia on today after Wall Street ended last week with a broad retreat, while Thailand’s market saw a moderate loss following a general election that appeared likely to keep the incumbent, junta-backed prime minister in power.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 stock index skidded 3.1 percent today, while the Shanghai Composite index declined 1.0 percent. The Hang Seng in Hong Kong lost 1.8 percent and South Korea’s Kospi declined 1.8 percent. The S&P ASX 200 gave up 1.1 percent.

Investors are looking ahead to China-U.S. trade talks that are due to resume Thursday in Beijing.

On Friday, the S&P 500 index dropped 1.9 percent to 2,800.71 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average gave up 1.8 percent to 25,502.32. The Nasdaq composite, which is heavily weighted with technology stocks, slid 2.5 percent to 7,642.67. The Russell 2000 lost 3.6 percent, to 1,505.92.

ECONOMY-THE WEEK AHEAD

Business and economic reports scheduled for the coming week:

WASHINGTON (AP) — There are no major business or economic reports due out today.

But on Tuesday, there will be reports on the state of the housing industry.

The Commerce Department will report on housing starts in February and Standard & Poor’s will release the S&P/Case-Shiller index of January home prices.

Also tomorrow, the Conference Board will release the Consumer Confidence Index for March.

However, the Commerce Department is postponing the release of its durable goods report for February.

NABE SURVEY OF ECONOMISTS

Survey: Business economists see slowdown in growth this year

WASHINGTON (AP) — The nation’s business economists foresee a sharp slowdown in U.S. economic growth over the next two years, in sharp contrast to the Trump administration’s predictions that growth will accelerate this year and next.

That finding comes from the latest survey by the National Association for Business Economics being released today. Its economists collectively project that growth, as measured by the gross domestic product, will reach a modest 2.4 this year and just 2 percent in 2020. Among the key factors in their dimmer assessment are a global slowdown and the ongoing trade conflicts between the Trump administration and several major trading partners.

Still, the NABE economists say they think a recession remains unlikely any time soon.

For 2018, economic growth amounted to 2.9 percent, the government has estimated.

APPLE-STREAMING TV

Long-awaited video service expected from Apple on Monday

UNDATED (AP) — Apple is expected to announce today that it’s launching a video service that could compete with Netflix, Amazon and cable TV itself.

It’s a long-awaited attempt from the iPhone maker, several years after Netflix turned “binge watching” into a worldwide phenomenon.

The new video service is expected to have original TV and movies that reportedly cost Apple more than $1 billion — far less than Netflix and HBO spend every year.

Also expected is a news subscription service.

The iPhone has long been Apple’s marquee product and main money maker, but sales are starting to decline. The company is pushing digital subscriptions as it searches for new profit growth.

AMERICAN AIRLINES-BOEING CANCELLATIONS

American Airlines extends 737 Max-related cancellations

NEW YORK (AP) — American Airlines is extending cancellations of flights through April 24 due to the grounding of Boeing 737 Max aircraft, as federal regulators continue to investigate two deadly crashes involving the plane model.

American has 24 Boeing 737 Max aircraft in its fleet, and said Sunday that it will be canceling about 90 flights a day. Not every flight that was previously scheduled to be on a Max aircraft will be canceled, and some flights scheduled to fly on other aircraft types may ultimately be canceled. The airline said it will contact affected fliers directly.

Aviation authorities around the world grounded Boeing 737 Max aircraft earlier this month following deadly crashes involving the plane model in Ethiopia and off the coast of Indonesia, which occurred within five months of each other.

GAS PRICES

Average US price of gas jumps 16 cents per gallon, to $2.66

CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) — The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline shot up 16 cents a gallon (3.8 liters) over the past two weeks, to $2.66.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey says the rise comes as supplies tighten while refineries undergo maintenance in advance of increased demand during the summer driving season.

Lundberg says Sunday that the current retail price is the same as it was a year ago.

The highest average price in the nation is $3.48 a gallon in the San Francisco Bay Area.

The lowest average is $2.29 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

The average price of diesel rose 3 cents over the past two weeks, to $3.08.

FILM-BOX OFFICE

Jordan Peele’s ‘Us’ scares up $70.3M debut

NEW YORK (AP) — Jordan Peele has done it again. Two years after the filmmaker’s “Get Out” became a box-office sensation, his frightening follow-up, “Us,” debuted with $70.3 million in ticket sales, according to estimates Sunday.

“Us” took over the top spot at the box office from “Captain Marvel,” which had reigned for two weeks. The Marvel Studios superhero release slid to second place with $35 million in its third week.

But all eyes were on Peele in anticipation of his sophomore effort. In today’s franchise-driven movie world, seldom has a young director been such a draw for moviegoers.

“Get Out” opened with $33.4 million domestically before grossing $255.4 million on a $4.5 million budget. “Us” cost $20 million to make, meaning it’s already a huge hit for Peele and Universal Pictures.

AVOCADO RECALL

California grower recalls avocados over possible listeria

ESCONDIDO, Calif. (AP) — A Southern California company is voluntarily recalling whole avocados over possible listeria contamination.

Henry Avocado, a grower and distributor based near San Diego, said Saturday that the recall covers conventional and organic avocados grown and packed in California. The company says they were sold in bulk across California, Arizona, Florida, Wisconsin, North Carolina and New Hampshire.

There have been no reports of any illnesses associated with the avocados.

The company says it issued the voluntary recall after a routine inspection of its packing plant revealed samples that tested positive for listeria.

The company says avocados imported from Mexico and distributed by Henry are not being recalled and are safe.

Listeria is a bacteria that can cause fever and diarrhea, and more dangerous complications in pregnant women.

BREXIT

UK’s May scrambles to win over Brexit critics

LONDON (AP) — Embattled Prime Minister Theresa May is scrambling to win over adversaries to her Brexit withdrawal plan as key Cabinet ministers denied media reports that they were plotting to oust her.

May spent Sunday afternoon ensconced in a crisis meeting at her country residence Chequers with fellow Conservatives and outspoken Brexit advocates like Boris Johnson, Jacob Rees-Mogg and others who would prefer to leave the European Union without a divorce deal rather than delay Britain’s departure.

Her office released a statement afterward giving no hint about whether she had gained any new backing. It said only that they discussed “whether there is sufficient support” to bring her Brexit divorce plan back to Parliament for a third vote.

The prime minister has found her authority weakened after a series of setbacks in Parliament and her inability to win meaningful concessions from EU leaders who refuse to sweeten the Brexit deal.

NORWAY-CRUISE SHIP-MAYDAY

All Viking Sky passengers, crew safe; ship docks

STAVANGER, Norway (AP) — The Viking Ocean Cruises company says all the passengers and crew of its Viking Sky cruise ship are safe, the ship has docked in the western Norwegian port of Molde and passengers are flying home as soon as possible.

The cruise ship line said the next scheduled trip for the boat, a visit to Scandinavia and Germany that was to leave on Wednesday, has been cancelled. It said it did not anticipate any further cancellations to the ship’s schedule.

The company thanked both Norwegian rescue services and residents for helping the Viking Sky’s passengers and crew under such difficult circumstances.

The cruise ship issued a mayday call on Saturday afternoon as it had engine problems and feared it would be dashed against the rocks in a storm off the coast of Norway. Rescuers worked all night and into Sunday to airlift half of its passengers, 479 people, to shore by helicopter before the ship was able to slowly make it way to Molde on Sunday.

