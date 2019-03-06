Virginia city council video replaced with anti-abortion film

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Civic-minded Virginia residents logging on to a city website expected to find video of the most recent Charlottesville City Council meeting, but were instead greeted with an anti-abortion short film.

Charlottesville spokesman Brian Wheeler tells The Daily Progress a technical glitch Tuesday is responsible for posting the anti-abortion short, which had aired on public access television.

With a runtime of more than 30 minutes, the film follows a high school student named Jimmy who breaks into an abortion clinic with a shotgun and kidnaps his pregnant girlfriend. The pair flee to Mexico, but Jimmy is later prosecuted for assault and kidnapping.

Deputy Director of Communications Joe Rice says the video came from a company that provides “sex-education” videos. The film has since been replaced with a recording of Monday’s meeting.

