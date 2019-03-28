Listen Live Sports

With Peabody, Rita Moreno to attain very rare ‘PEGOT’ class

March 28, 2019 1:24 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Rita Moreno’s alphabet of awards is gaining another letter.

The Peabody Awards on Thursday announced it will honor the actress, singer and dancer with the career achievement award.

That means the 87-year-old will become the third person to achieve “PEGOT” status by winning a Peabody, Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony award.

She joins Barbra Streisand and Mike Nichols in holding the distinction.

Moreno gained widespread fame in the film “West Side Story.” She will be honored at the Peabodys’ annual gala in New York City on May 18.

The Peabody Awards will announce nominees for its 78th awards in TV, radio and digital media on April 9.

Film director Mike Nichols and entertainer Barbra Streisand are the other PEGOT winners.

