‘Ya Got Trouble’ _ Hugh Jackman heading back to Broadway

March 13, 2019 10:04 am
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Hugh Jackman is coming back to Broadway as a classic roguish traveling salesman.

Producer Scott Rudin said Wednesday the two-time Tony-winner will star in a revival of the Meredith Willson musical “The Music Man” starting in September 2020.

As con man Harold Hill, Jackman will sing such favorites as “Ya Got Trouble,” ”Seventy-Six Trombones” and “Gary, Indiana.”

The production will be directed by Tony winner Jerry Zaks, with choreography by Tony winner Warren Carlyle, reuniting much of the creative team of the Tony-winning revival of “Hello, Dolly!” starring Bette Midler.

This will be the third revival of the beloved show. Others who have played Hill include Craig Bierko, Eric McCormack, Dick Van Dyke and Robert Preston, whose performance remains enshrined in Broadway legend, not to mention available the 1962 film version.

